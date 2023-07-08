Youth killed, another injured in Hajin accident

Bandipora: A 29-year-old youth was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident at Baharabad area of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday evening, officials said here.

An official said that the duo received critical injuries when the scooty rider lost control over his two-wheeler they were riding.

Following the accident, the duo was shifted to Community Health Center (CHC) Sumbal where doctors declared one among them dead on arrival.

The official identified the deceased as Danish Hussain (29), a resident of Singpora Pattan and said the injured Nisar Ahmad of Pattan was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“After conducting legal medical formalities, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family,” the official said.

