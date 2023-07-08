Several JKAS Officers Shifted

Srinagar: The Government has ordered transfer of several JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Ms. Deep Novel Kour, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar, Consolidation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Sugandhi Banotra, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Tourism Department.

Syed Farhana Asgar, Jr. JKAS, CDPO, Budgam, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department.

Amit Singh Manhas, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (exofficio Settlement Officer), Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department.

Tanvi Gupta, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Ms. Mehnaz Chisti, Jr. JKAS, BDO, B.K. Pora, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department.

Sat Paul, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks and Garden Department.

Ms. Neerja Pandita, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Culture Department

