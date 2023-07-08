3 people killed in accident

Srinagar: Three persons, including a father-son duo, died after a vehicle met with an accident and plunged into the Chenab River in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The incident occurred when a load carrier, en route from Udhampur to Ramban, veered off the highway and rolled down into the river between Mehar and Cafteria Morh areas of Ramban.
Authorities swiftly initiated a rescue operation, involving Ramban police, SDRF, and QRT Ramban.
Despite their efforts, there have been no signs of the vehicle’s occupants, said an official.
The recovery of two mobile phones and an identity card belonging to one of the individuals revealed that three locals were in the ill-fated vehicle.
The missing individuals, feared dead in the Chenab river, have been identified as Bharat Singh (52), his son Vikram Singh (30), an Army jawan, and Rohit Katoch (17), a class 11 student.
The ongoing rescue operation faces the challenge of the high water levels in the river, leaving rescuers with limited leads on the whereabouts of the three individuals and the submerged vehicle.
Srinagar: Three persons, including a father-son duo, died after a vehicle met with an accident and plunged into the Chenab River in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.