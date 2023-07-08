Obtain proper permission for installing tents in Gulmarg: CEO GDA to stakeholders

Srinagar: Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authority has asked all the stakeholders to obtain proper permission for installing tents at the famous ski-resort in order maintain eco-fragile environment in the area.

According to a circular, it has been observed the some tourists and visitors are installing temporary tents on green meadow, hill stock for night stay at Gulmarg without any proper permission from the competent Authority.

The circular reads that this unlawful act has resulted in destruction of greens and accumulation of excess waste and puts tremendous pressure on the manpower causing inconvenience to the tourists, which has been viewed seriously by the authorities, and is against the provisions of Development Act 1970.

“Permission for installation of temporary tents in the jurisdiction of Gulmarg is subject to the various dos and don’t which shall be conveyed in the permission letter only. It has been observed that sometimes installation of tents in Gulmarg have created law and order problems and burning of fire and stoves inside the tents may sometime prove fatal and is life threatening.”

It added that in order to redress the above mentioned problems and to save the life of the tourists, and to maintain eco-fragile environment in the area, all the stake holders of Gulmarg Development Authority, visitors and tourists are advised to follow the rules and regulation and obtain proper permission before installation of tents, so that any untoward incident is averted, otherwise action as warranted under rules shall be tritiated against violators—(KNO)

