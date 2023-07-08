MeT Issues Advisory For ‘Widespread’ Rains In J&K

Says Yatra Likely To Be Impacted, Cautions Regarding Sharp Dip In Day Temperature

Srinagar: Weather department here on Friday issued advisory for widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershower and lightning till July 9.

“Under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbance, widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershower/lightning is expected in Jammu & Kashmir during 7- 9th July with main activity on July 8-9th,” Director MeT office here Sonam Lotus said in an advisory to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, and shared with media houses.

“Some places in Jammu Division very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain is also likely at some places of Kashmir Division during the period and decrease thereafter gradually,” the advisory reads.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, the weather system was likely to affect ongoing Sri Amarnathji Yatra and that there could be sharp rise in water levels of rivers, local Nallahs leading to flash floods, water logging; may cause landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at vulnerable places and may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Zojila Pass, and other major hilly roads. The advisory also cautioned that there could be sharp Dip in day temperature. Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast rains and thunderstorm but ruled out possibility of major rainfall.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.8°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 15.6°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.1°C against 12.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.3°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.7°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.8°C on previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.3°C against 24.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.9°C (0.8°C above normal), Batote 18.5°C (0.8°C above normal), Katra 21.5°C(below normal by 0.6°C) and Bhaderwah 15.8°C (0.7°C below normal), the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C and 13.4°C respectively, he added.(GNS)

