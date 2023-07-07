DG CRPF reviews Security, Arrangements

Srinagar: Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG, CRPF concluded his second visit in a fortnight on Thursday, overseeing the security review for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Undertaking an extensive road journey, the DG personally inspected camps along the security grid established by the Forces. He also engaged with pilgrims hailing from different parts of the country, CRPF said in a statement to GNS.

“DG CRPF started with the visit of Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu. The CRPF performs the onerous task of escorting the Yatra convoys from Jammu to Baltal and Pahalgam each year. He moved with the convoy to review the safety and security of Yatri convoy along the designated routes. “

The CRPF personnel also perform the task of guarding the Highway along various stretches, the statement said.

“During his visit to the Baltal Base camp, DG, CRPF extensively reviewed the security measures being implemented to ensure foolproof security of pilgrims. He visited the tent city and engaged in constructive dialogues with the camp commanders, local officials, yatris as well as the Bhandara owners. He expressed his admiration for the dedicated efforts of CRPF troopers, while also extending his compliments to all other agencies involved for their exceptional coordination.”

It was tenacious of DG CRPF to undertake the arduous trek of the Yatra from Baltal up to the Holy Cave, on foot, to review the security arrangements along the route and have firsthand experience of the journey being performed by the yatris, it said. “During his climb, he interacted with the Mountain Rescue Team of CRPF and looked into their preparedness in case of natural disaster and on assistance or evacuation of the injured or needy yatri.”

This notable visit of the DG CRPF has significantly uplifted the morale of the troops on the ground, the statement said.

“His hands-on approach and personal interactions have not only motivated the CRPF troopers but have also reinforced the sense of duty and responsibility within the entire team. Dr. Thaosen’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and well-organised pilgrimage event has set an exceptional standard for all the personnel and officers on ground.”

CRPF remains resolute in its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and administrative arrangements throughout the Yatra, it said. “By closely collaborating with all stakeholders, CRPF aims to create a safe environment that fosters spiritual harmony and tranquility.”

