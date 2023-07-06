Pak PM Sharif accuses Imran Khan of halting progress on CPEC, damaging ties with China

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday accused his predecessor Imran Khan of not only halting progress on the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but also damaging ties with ‘all-weather ally’ China.

Addressing a ceremony here to mark a decade of the signing of the CPEC, Sharif also said that the mega project helped Pakistan progress in the region and the world.

“The CPEC is all about a story of hard work and untiring commitment between the leadership of Pakistan and China,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run APP news agency.

