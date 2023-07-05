Wipe out remnants of terrorism in Shopian, Pulwama: ADGP Kashmir to Officers

Shopian: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Wednesday chaired a crucial security meet in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir and directed the officers to wipe out remnants of terrorism in twin districts. He also called for precision-based operations besides introducing innovative and handpicked mechanisms to neutralise terrorists.

“ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited districts of Shopian & Pulwama & held meeting with DIG police, both SSPs, all three COs of CRPF & other officers & extolled them to work upon eradication of the remnants of terrorism.”

Another tweet read that “He directed the concerned to #synergise their efforts to conduct precision-based operations with special teams & introduce innovative & handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralization of #terrorists.” The police said that an adumbrated overview of the districts was taken and guidelines issued to specific officers for target oriented outcomes—(KNO)

