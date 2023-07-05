4 dead, 8 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Four passengers died and eight others sustained critical injuries in a road accident that took place in Rajouri’s Thanamandi area in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reports said that an Eeco vehicle carrying passengers fell into a deep gorge on Thanamnadi- Bhangai road at around 2:30 am.

“Twelve passengers were travelling in the vehicle when it met with the accident. Of them, three died on spot, while one more succumbed to injuries at sub-district hospital Thanamnadi,” official sources said.

They said that eight injured passengers are being treated at GMC Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

The four deceased have been identified as Shamim Akhtar (55) wife of Munir Hussain, Rubina Kouser (35) wife of Pervez Ahmed, Zarina Begum (38) wife of Muhammad Azam and Muhammad Younis (38) son of Muhammad Sadiq, all resident of Bhangai.

Eight critically injured patients have been identified as Shaheen Begum (40) wife of Muhammad Sadiq, Zaitoon Begum (35) wife of Farooq, Shaheen Begum (45) wife of Hakam Din, Begum Jaan (50) wife of Fazal Hussain, Fatima Begum (60) wife of Muhammad Makhna, Suriya Begum (35) wife of Muhmmad Qasim and Kulsoom Begum (40) wife of Barkat Hussain and Muhammad Qasim (60) son of Ghulam Hussain, all residents of Bhangai.

GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that eight critically injured patients have been admitted in the hospital—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print