MeT forecasts wet spell from tomorrow after another hot day in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast intermittent light to moderate rain/thunderstorm towards evening on July 5.

From July 6-8, a meteorological department official here said that intermittent light to moderate rain/shower was at many places of Jammu & Kashmir. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy spells during morning hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, J&K recorded another hot and humid day with Srinagar and Jammu recording maximum of 32.3° and 37.4° respectively.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.0°C against 18.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 16.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.5°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 16.7°C against 15.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.7°C against 16.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.4°C against 11.2°C on previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 28.1°C against 26.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.1°C (2.8°C above normal), Batote 20.2°C (2.7°C above normal), Katra 24.2°C(above normal by 2.2°C) and Bhaderwah 19.5° (3.5°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 9.8°C and 13.3°C respectively, the official added. (GNS)

