Youth Drowns In Sonamarg

Ganderbal, July 02: A 22-year-old youth drowned to death in a fish pond at Sonamarg in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said.
Reports said that a youth, identified as Inayat Yousuf Dar, son of Mohd Yousuf Dar, from Gowhar Pura, Chadora, was near the pond when he accidentally fell into the fish pond near Sonamarg.
The official further stated, the youth was immediately taken to PHC Sonamarg, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the incident.
Pertinently, it is the second such incident at the same location in the last 10 days.
