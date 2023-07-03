MeT Forecasts Hot, Humid Weather To Continue In J&K

Jammu Records Maximum Of 35.8°C, Srinagar 32.2°C

Srinagar: Weather department here has forecast mainly clear, hot and humid weather in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, an official of the meteorological department said that a “brief spell of showers may occur in some areas towards late afternoon and evening”.

Today’s maximum temperature in Jammu and Srinagar recorded at 35.8°C and 32.2°C respectively.”

Regarding July 3 and 4, he said, “same weather as today” was expected.

From July 5 evening to July 7, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 18.3°C against 16.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.4°C against 14.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.5°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.4°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.1°C against 16.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.2°C against 11.0°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.8°C against 24.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.9°C (1.2°C above normal), Batote 19.2°C (1.7°C above normal), Katra 23.6°C(above normal by 1.6°C) and Bhaderwah 18.4° (2.4°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 11.6°C, the official added.

