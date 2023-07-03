Share of housing loans in total advances rises to 14.2 pc in 11 years: RBI report

Mumbai: The share of residential housing loans in total advances has increased over the last eleven years to 14.2 per cent in March 2023 from 8.6 per cent in March 2012, as per the Reserve Bank’s latest Financial Stability Report (FSR).

It also said the housing sector is witnessing a healthy growth with sales growing by 21.6 per cent in the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2022-23. In addition to rising sales, new launches also maintained healthy growth, reflecting strength in demand by end-users.

