Facebook took action on about a quarter of individual grievances, Insta on 40 pc in May

New Delhi: Social media giant Meta’s Facebook took action against only around 27 per cent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against less than half of total grievances raised by users in May 2023, according to the company’s latest India Monthly Report.

Individual grievances on Facebook more than doubled to 16,995 and jumped over 68 per cent on Instagram in May compared to April data.

As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook “actioned on” less than one-tenth grievances of users where they claimed that the content is showing them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

