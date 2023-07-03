Police Denies Lathicharge On Yatries

Srinagar: Police on Sunday refuted news regarding Lathicharge on yatries and called it highly fabricated and baseless.

In a statement, police said that a video is circulating on social media wherein its alleged that Police did Lathicharge on yatries. However the news is totally fabricated and baseless.

According to police spokesman, as per the traffic advisory which has already been issued and shared in public domain, that no yatri / tourist vehicle shall be allowed to move after cut off time ( i.e when ROP is withdrawn ) and will be accomodated in the nearest designated safe location for the safety and security of the tourists and yatries. When cut off was being implemented, some people blocked the National Highway and insisted upon allowing them to go further.

Meanwhile, one Ambulance carrying critical patient was stopped by them. They were requested to co-operate and allow the Ambulance.

Considering the situation Police cleared the way for ambulance and saved the life of the patient. Some elements having vested interest are trying to malign the image of Police by reporting fake and fabricated news. Such news portals will be dealt under law, he said.

As a tradition Police have been welcoming the yatries with open arms and committed for their safety and security and question of misbehaviour does not arise, reads the statement.(GNS)

