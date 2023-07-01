Russian President Putin and PM Modi agree to further boost bilateral strategic ties, discuss Ukraine war over phone

Moscow/New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a “meaningful” conversation over the phone, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership while exchanging views on the conflict in Ukraine.

The telephone conversation between the two leaders came days ahead of the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which is being hosted by India on July 4. It also came a day after Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval discussed bilateral ties and the latest security developments in Russia.

Modi and Putin reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

