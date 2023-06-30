DC alongwith SSP Bandipora receive first batch of Yatris at Shadipora Transit camp

Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmad along with SSP Bandipora Friday officially greeted the first group of Amarnath Yatris as they arrived at the Shadipora Transit Camp earlier today.

The yatris will embark on their pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave via the Baltal route.

Amidst an atmosphere of enthusiasm and devotion, Dr. Owais Ahmad personally engaged with the yatris, extending his heartfelt wishes for their successful journey.

The warm reception at the Shadipora Transit Camp underscored the significance of this annual pilgrimage, which draws thousands of devotees from across the country.

Dr Owais said as part of the administration’s meticulous arrangements, the Shadipora Transit Camp has been equipped with necessary facilities to cater to the needs of the yatris.

Authorities have implemented measures to ensure the yatris’ safety, including medical aid and security provisions.

Dr. Owais Ahmad expressed his delight in witnessing the arrival of the first batch of yatris and emphasized the district administration’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for all devotees.

He encouraged the yatris to embark on their spiritual journey with faith and determination while also adhering to the prescribed guidelines and regulations.

He said commencement of the Amarnath Yatra marks a significant milestone in the religious and cultural calendar, attracting pilgrims from different corners of the country.

