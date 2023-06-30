Amarnaath Yatra: DSP rank officer among 4 injured in Udhampur accident

Udhampur: A deputy superintendent of J&K police among four policemen were injured after an Amarnath Security Convoy Vehicle met with an accident near Bali Nallah in Udhampur along Jammu Srinagar national highway on Friday.

An official said, that a vehicle of Convoy commander identified as Ajay Kumar met with an accident near Bali Nallah in Udhampur district.

He said in the accident four people were injured in the accident including DSP IR 24 battalion. “Injured people have been shifted to District Hospital Udhampur for treatment”, he said—(

