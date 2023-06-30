CJI to inaugurate 19th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet at SKICC Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice of India & Patron-in-Chief, NALSA, Dr. Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, will inaugurate the 19th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet scheduled to be held tomorrow on 30 June at SKICC, Srinagar.

The inaugural ceremony would be attended by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA; Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India & Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee; Judges, Supreme Court of India; Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu & Kashmir; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice; Brigadier B D Mishra, Lieutenant Government, UT of Ladakh; N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh & Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority. Judges of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will also be present in the inaugural session of the Meet.

The All India Legal Services Authorities Meet, scheduled to be held on 30th June and 01st July, is being hosted by the Government of J&K and Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority and is being attended by Chief Justices of High Courts, Executive Chairpersons, State Legal Services Authorities, Chairpersons, High Court Legal Services Committees, Member Secretary, NALSA, Member Secretary SCLSC, Member Secretaries SLSAs, Member Secretaries HCLSCs, members of LADCS, panel lawyers, law students, faculty and students of various law universities, members of prominent NGOs amongst others.

The Meet will deliberate on the future course of action for Legal Services Authorities, targets and various challenges present before it and the steps to be undertaken to strengthen and streamline legal aid programmes in the country.

