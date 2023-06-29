‘Eid prayers disallowed at Eidgah Srinagar’

Srinagar: Authorities here have disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah in the city, the managing body of the Jamia Masjid said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said the decision was conveyed to the managing body by the authorities.

The congregational Eid prayers have not been allowed at the Eidgah for the last many years now.

“This is to inform the public that authorities have conveyed to Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid that once again, Eid ul Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar,” the statement said.

It said the district administration officials conveyed the decision to Anjuman Auqaf this morning.

In keeping with traditions, the Anjuman had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah Srinagar at 9 am.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah which is the central place designated for these special community prayers for centuries is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims of the Valley and outside and a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

Eid prayers have not taken place at the Eidgah since 2016 after the killing of then Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, as the authorities apprehend law and order issued.

Wani, then a poster boy of militancy in the valley was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016 — three days after Eid ul Fitr. His killing led to protests in the valley for many months.

The Anjuman also denounced the continued detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Mohammad Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers the Eid sermon at Eidgah before Eid prayers.

The Mirwaiz is under house detention since August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organisations and the civil society for Mirwaiz’s release, “He is being continuously detained, which is extremely sad and disturbing.” PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print