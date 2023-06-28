Authorities disallow Eid prayers at Eidgah Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid on Wednesday said that the authorities have disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah Srinagar.

In a statement, Anjuman said it had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah at 9 am, however, the authorities have disallowed the same.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The decision has hurt the sentiments of Muslims of the Valley,” it said.

Anjuman Auqaf also denounced the continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who traditionally delivers the Eid sermon at Eidgah before Eid prayers.

“Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organisations and the civil society regarding his release, he is being continuously detained, which is extremely sad and disturbing.” it added—KNO

