8 killed, 17 injured in 3 accidents in J&K

Bhaderwah/Jammu: Eight people were killed and 17 sustained injuries after three vehicles plunged into deep gorges in Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents on Tuesday, police said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the accidents, while Union Minister and local Member of Parliament Jitendra Singh said he is in constant touch with the concerned authorities and assured full assistance to the kin of the victims and survivors.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma said five people — Ghulam Nabi (47), Vinod Kumar (50), Firdous Ahmed (28), Barkat-ullah Hajjam (52) and Sher Chand (69) — were killed when a vehicle rolled down 250 feet into a gorge near Chattergalla top on Bhaderwah-Pathankot national highway.

He said 12 other passengers travelling in the vehicle, which was on its way to Bhaderwah from the Bani area of Kathua district, were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to a hospital.

A group of tourists present at Guldanda meadows saw the vehicle rolling down the hill and raised an alarm, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately by police and locals.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda Vishesh Mahajan, who along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom visited the injured in the hospital, said the reason behind the accident would be known only after an investigation.

However, he said the injured driver informed him that his steering wheel got loose and he lost control of the vehicle.

In another incident, one Javaid Ahmad died and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Bhalla area of Doda, officials said.

The injured have been sent to a hospital, they said.

In Ramban district, two people Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Azmat were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell over 200 metres into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Rampari, officials said.

They said another person, Shabir Ahmad Malik, was critically injured in the accident and has been sent to a hospital by the rescue team.

