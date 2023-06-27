Siblings Killed, Another Injured in Ramban Road Mishap

Srinagar: Two siblings were killed and another injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Chamalwas area of Banihal in Ramban district this afternoon, officials said.

They said that an Alto-800 bearing registration number JK02N 1856, skidded off the road and plunged into a 200 metre gorge at Rahampadi Chamalwas, resulting in on spot death of two siblings and injuries to another.

The deceased duo has been identified as Mohammad Afzal Malik (32), Mohammad Azmat (55) and the injured as Shabir Ahmad Malik – sons of Gull Mohammad Malik of Sarbhangi.

The injured person has been taken to SDH Banihal for treatment, the officials said.

Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognisance of the incident.

