3 Bangladeshi Citizens Arrested in ATM-theft case in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar,: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama said to have solved an ATM-theft case by arresting three citizens of Bangladesh and recovering from their possession the stolen property.

“On April 8, 2023, some unknown burglars stole an ATM machine installed near Govt. Degree College Pulwama. In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 78/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Pulwama and investigation was initiated”, said a police spokesperson in a statement.

“Taking into account the gravity of crime, a SIT under the supervision of SSP Pulwama, headed by Addl.SP Pulwama was constituted to ensure the expeditious investigation of the case. During the course of investigation, the Police team analysed digital data evidence besides, meticulous investigation of circumstantial evidence, persistent and focused examination of suspects resulted in identifying a group of international thieves from Bangladesh who had committed such type of crime in the past also and subsequently they were apprehended. The three accused including kingpin arrested in the case were identified as Suman Mal son of Jainal resident of Rajapur Police Station Raainda Bangladesh, Farooq Ahmad Ali son of Ahmad Ali resident of Razwair Police station Rainda, Bangladesh and Mohd Ibrahim son of Mohd Muslim resident of Bangla Bazar Police Station Sharun Khola Bangladesh”, reads the statement.

“During the investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in the commission of crime. On their disclosure, the stolen ATM machine was recovered from an orchard dumped in a pit at Dogam Kakapora”, reads the statement adding “During the further course of investigation, the said gang of burglars revealed that they had committed such ATM theft at other places too over the past years and it also came to surface that this gang started operating in South Kashmir from the beginning of this year and also disclosed alike ATM theft in Pampore.”

“Further investigation into the case is still going on and more arrests are expected in the case”, the statement reads.

