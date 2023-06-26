OGW Case: NIA Raids Underway At Multiple Locations In Valley

Srinagar,: National Investigation Agency is conducting multiple raids across Kashmir Valley on Monday.

Sources said that this morning, NIA team with the assistance of police and CRPF are conducting searches at multiple locations in Kashmir including South Kashmir’s Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian district, where as raids are also underway in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The raids are underway regarding Case RC 5/22, which is pertaining to the crackdown on OGW network.

Till this story was being filed, searches were underway in the valley.(GNS)

