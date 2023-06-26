Injured in a road accident, Muazin of Khankah Tral succumbed

A Muazzin from Khankah-e-Faiz Panah Tral
who was critically hurt in a road accident on Sunday passed away this morning from his wounds. Locals informed Kashmir Reader that a traffic accident in Diver Tral left Owais Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Soimoh Tral Muazzin and the Naib Imam of Khankah-e-Faiz Panah Tral, gravely hurt. He was taken to SDH Tral and then transferred to a hospital in Srinagar, where he passed away from his injuries this morning. The Muazzin was travelling to Khanqah-e-Faiz Panah Tral to attend the yearly Urs of Hazrat Amir Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).