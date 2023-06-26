Injured in a road accident, Muazin of Khankah Tral succumbed

By on No Comment

Muazzin from Khankah-e-Faiz Panah Tral 

who was critically hurt in a road accident on Sunday passed away this morning from his wounds. Locals informed Kashmir Reader that traffic accident in Diver Tral left Owais Ahmad Ganie, resident of Soimoh Tral Muazzin and the Naib Imam of Khankah-e-Faiz Panah Tral, gravely hurt. He was taken to SDH Tral and then transferred to hospital in Srinagar, where he passed away from his injuries this morning. The Muazzin was travelling to Khanqah-e-Faiz Panah Tral to attend the yearly Urs of Hazrat Amir Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).

Injured in a road accident, Muazin of Khankah Tral succumbed added by on
View all posts by BILAL HABIB →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.