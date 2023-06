Srinagar: A fire fighter was injured while dousing of fire that broke out in a double-story building near Regal Lane in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Saturday morning.

An official said that the fire broke out due to gas cylinder blast today morning.

He said that during the fire fighting operation one of the fire fighter of Fire and Emergency department got injured and he has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The official said that men and machinery were on job to douse off the flames—(KNO)

