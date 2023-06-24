Boy drowns while taking bath in Sopore stream, hospitalised

Sopore: A teenage boy was hospitalised after he drowned in a stream while taking a bath in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said that the boy namely Hareeb Suhail son of Suhail Ahmed Guroo of Seer Jagir was taking bath when he drowned in Pohru Nallah in Mazbug locality of Sopore.

Soon after the incident, locals as well as a police party of fruit Mandi Sopore rushed to the spot and rescued the boy,” he said.

He added that subsequently, he was taken to sub-district hospital Sopore where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print