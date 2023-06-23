‘Vitasta Cultural Festival’ all set to begin today

Srinagar: The third and final high profile event of “Vitasta Cultural Festival” is all set to begin tomorrow with all pomp and show at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), located on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake, popularly known as “Srinagar’s Jewel’.
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah would be inaugurating the carnival.
Apart from esteemed presence of Home Minister, a multitude of distinguished dignitaries from Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other parts of the country, including Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, will also grace this momentous occasion, scheduled to be held from June 23 to 25.