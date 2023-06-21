New School Timing In Srinagar

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Tuesday ordered change in the school timing within the municipality limits of Srinagar from June-22.
DSEK in a communique has said that all government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM from June 22.
