Sinha Praises Police For Ensuring ‘Peaceful’ Environment

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is ensuring that the citizens live in an environment of peace and take advantage of the developmental endeavours of the government despite facing challenges like militancy.

The J-K Police are promoting the talent of youth by conducting events like Jashn-e-Dal’ and Pedal for Peace’, he said.

“The J-K Police is involved in ensuring that the common people live in an environment of peace and take advantage of the developmental endeavours of the government,” Sinha said while addressing the culmination function of Jashn-e-Dal event at SKICC here.

He said the J-K Police is fulfilling its responsibilities towards citizens along with facing challenges like capacity building, modernisation, militancy and law and order issues.

Referring to the improved sports infrastructure in the union territory, Sinha said only three to four lakh youth were able to play in Jammu and Kashmir some years ago, but, last year, over 60 lakh youth took part in sports activities here.

Perhaps it is happening in J-K for the first time that there is a sporting event every day in some district or city or a panchayat. To create new sporting champions, new sports infrastructure has been developed, he said.

He said the J-K administration is duty-bound to promote talent and provide facilities at the grounds level for the youth.

Addressing the participants and the organizers, the Lt Governor commended the J&K Police for its valuable contribution in nurturing young sporting talents and providing them opportunity through Civic Action Programmes to realise their full creative potential.

“It is a dream of every athlete to get an opportunity to participate in sporting event, excel in their respective area and become role model for the upcoming generation. The ongoing sports activities give us hope and confidence that our players can produce path-breaking achievements,” said the Lt Governor.

The vibrant sports culture reflects the image of aspirational J&K, which is determined to build a better future for the young generation. Our athletes will play a significant role in this task and contribute in building a strong and prosperous Jammu Kashmir, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to provide world class facilities, coaching and mentoring to the young sporting talents of Jammu Kashmir.

“We are building new sporting future of J&K. It is our collective responsibility to empower our sportspersons, help the hidden talents in the villages so that they can script shining successes in international sporting events,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of sports personalities from J&K for bringing laurels to the nation at the world stage. He also appreciated the efforts of the sports associations and stakeholder departments for the promotion of sports in the UT.

