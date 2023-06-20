Eid-ul-Adha on June 29

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in Jammu and Kashmir as the crescent of Dhul Hijjah was sighted on Monday, according to Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand cleric Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.
He said that the crescent of holy Dhul Hijjah was sighted in Batote area of Ramban district and as such Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, 2023.
Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of Islamic Calendar, largely holds relevance due to annual Hajj pilgrimage and (animal) sacrifices on eve of Bakr-e-Eid.
