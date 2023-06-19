‘Today J&K is Hotspot Of Tourism, Progress’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 12th Residential Meet of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) members in public service at Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor appreciated the invaluable contribution of members of ICAI for their contribution to nation’s growth.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has indeed come a long way since its inception in 1949 and has made immense contribution in policies, governance and business, said the Lt Governor.

“Accountancy is not just a matter of balance sheet but it is also about laying a strong foundation for socio-economic development of the country,” he observed.

As a strong partner in nation building, ICAI has continuously supported various government institutions, regulatory bodies in the implementation of important policies related to the inclusive development so that India can move faster and economy becomes stronger, said the Lt Governor.

“Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the 5th largest economic power in the world and new thinking has arisen in private and public sectors. This has given new vigour and confidence to people to take the socio-economic sectors on a new path of progress,” he said.

Due to sound economic policies, world’s biggest organizations and companies have expressed confidence in India’s potential. I am happy that ICAI is actively participating in this journey and setting best global standards, the Lt Governor added.

Our resolve to build Atma-Nirbhar Bharat is gaining a new momentum. The reforms to bring the rural economy at par with the cities have realized the power and potential of the villages, he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the important role of Chartered Accountants in social transforming and for the welfare of the last person on the ladder of development.

“Today, the role of Chartered Accountants is not limited to maintaining credibility of financial market, discipline, confidence of investors and shareholders but they are also ensuring expenditure on development programmes, every penny of the government exchequer should reach the needy people,” said the Lt Governor.

At the meet, the Lt Governor shared the reforms introduced by the UT Government in establishing an inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable governance system.

“In J&K, through BEAMS Empowerment, we have brought a huge change in the life of the common man. We have ensured every single penny spent on projects is accounted for, details are put in public domain for the public to see and projects execution meets the deadline,” said the Lt Governor.

He said the accelerated development in the UT, under the guidance of Prime Minister, has changed the perspective of the world towards Jammu Kashmir.

“Earlier J&K was called the hotspot of (militancy) but today it is a hotspot of tourism and progress. Last year, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu Kashmir and I am confident it will cross 2.25 crore this year,” the Lt Governor said.

The speed of our work has increased 10 times in comparison to the period before 2019. New aspirations have been born in the society, new resolutions have arisen among youth and in Amrit Kaal, J&K is at par with developed states on many parameters of development, he added.

Reiterating the commitment to meet the needs of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Lt Governor said the land for centre of excellence has been identified and will be allotted soon.

CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President ICAI expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Administration for addressing their demand of the allotment of land for ICAI’s centre of excellence in Jammu Kashmir.

CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice President, ICAI; CA. (Dr) Raj Kumar Adukia , Chairman, CMEPS; CA. Purushottamlal Khandelwal, Vice Chairman, CMEPS; CA. (Dr) Jai Kumar, Secretary, ICAI; CA. (Dr) Debashis Mitra, Immediate Past President , ICAI; members of ICAI in public service from across the country were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print