Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: With an overall pass percentage of over 79 percent, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Monday declared the results of annual regular examinations of 10th standard.

The girl students have yet again outshined boys.

“Girls registered a total pass percentage of 81.68 percent while boys registered only 78.23 percent,” BOSE said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print