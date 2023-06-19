Jhelum Soccer Cup Hajin concludes with unforgettable moments

Gowhar Maqbool

Hajin- The Jhelum Soccer Cup, organized by Manasbal Battalion of Indian Army in collaboration with District Football Association Sonawari, concluded on Monday at Hajin Sports Ground, marking a successful event as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

In a moment of pure football brilliance, Banyari FC emerged as the champions against Ali FC Hajin, delivering an awe-inspiring performance and securing victory with an impressive score of 2-0. Their remarkable achievement reflects their unwavering dedication and prowess on the field.

Sixteen teams from various districts of North Kashmir participated in thrilling matches, with Banyari FC emerging as the champions of the tournament. The tournament became a powerful platform to instil national pride, unity, and progress among the young participants. Under the compelling theme “Fight against Drugs”, the tournament emphasized the critical role of sports in steering the youth away from societal vices by channelling their energy into the world of sports, the participants showcased resilience, determination, and the pursuit of a better future.

Military officials and esteemed individuals of the community, including youth committee members, sports committee members, and sarpanches of nearby villages, honoured the event, showcasing the community’s commitment to nurturing Kashmiri youth. The tournament provided an opportunity for budding players to showcase their talents and potentially get selected for higher-level competitions.

As the curtains fall on this incredible event, the Jhelum Soccer Cup Hajin has left an enduring legacy of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and unwavering dedication. By intertwining the spirit of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the tournament has exemplified the remarkable journey of India’s independence and the collective progress made over 75 years.

