Huge consignment of narcotics seized in Sopore: Police

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that they have recovered a huge consignment of narcotics from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district from an arrested drug supplier. The arrested person was transporting drugs from Delhi, Punjab and other states to Kashmir valley, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Shabir Nawab in a press conference said that police are now focussing on to nab drug suppliers who are involved in supplying drugs from other states to Kashmir valley.

He also said that Sopore is now witnessing a sharp decline in drug activities.

“On 10-05-2023 police during a naka checking at national highway Sangrama police intercepted a vehicle wherein one person namely Altaf Ahmed Sofi of Khushal colony Tulibal, a notorious drug peddler was apprehended who during questioning confessed that a Srinagar based man is supplying banned substances to north Kashmir”, he said.

He said a case FIR No 44/2023 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act was registered in police station Tarzoo and further investigation was taken up.

“Following the lead police on 15-06-2023 during Naka at Wadoora Payeen apprehended one suspicious person Parvaiz Ahmed Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat of Umerabad HMT, Srinagar who was coming from Sopore towards Wadoora. During his personal search 12 bottles of codine phosphate and Cholorphneiramine Maleate Syrup Codenext Syrup were recovered,” he said.

He added that a case FIR No 26/2023 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act PS Bomai was registered in this regard.

SSP said that during further interrogation, it came to fore that Parvaiz is the same supplier who transported banned substances from Delhi, Punjab and other states to Kashmir.

He said that Police managed to recover 350 bottles of banned substances from Parvaiz.

“This is a big consignment which Sopore Police has managed to recover in this year so far”, he said.

He added that Parvaiz also disclosed names of few more suppliers from the Valley as well as other states. “We are on hunt to bust a huge module of drugs in coming days,” the SSP said.

