CS for speeding up of Smart City works

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta conducted an extensive tour of the srinagar city to make on spot assessment of ongoing developmental and beautification works being carried out under Srinagar Smart City Mission.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Commissioner SMC & CEO Srinagar Smart City; VC Lakes Conservation and Management Authority; VC, SDA and other concerned officers from line departments.

During the tour, the Chief Secretary visited Moominabad Batamaloo, Tatoo Ground, Jhelum Riverfront Development Project, Traditional Souq Market and Craft Center, GhantaGhar, Srinagar Plaza,Nishat Garden precinct, Northern Foreshore Road, and Shalimar Canal.

Dr. Mehta observed that the developed Jhelum Riverfront together with Srinagar Plaza near GhantaGhar are going to become major attractions in the city. He directed the concerned officers to further accelerate the pace of work and ensure completion of all these projects at the earliest.

Reviewing the progress of Dal Lake cleaning at Nishat, the Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of the water body. He said that the water body looks much better than earlier, but also emphasized on greater efforts for even better outcome. He directed the VC, LC&MA to expedite the Houseboat sewerage connections and shift their focus towards the cleanliness of interiors of the lake also. He also directed them to start water sports activities in the Dal for adding charm to the lake and creating livelihoods.

Dr Mehta observed that the city is fast changing for better with the brisk pace of completion of smart city projects. He added that these ongoing works would further give a massive facelift to the city thereby enhancing its appeal for all the residents and tourists.

On visit to Dal Lake, Dr Mehta inspected the work of lake front development along Northern Foreshore Road of the Lake from Nishat to NaseemBagh including pedestrian walkway. The development also has components of cycle track construction & viewing decks.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the need for connecting all the houseboats with the STPs. He directed for utilizing the 36 MLD capacity of Sewage Treatment optimally and connect all the 900 houseboats in the lake with the Sewage lines forthwith.

The Chief Secretary also examined the works for upgradation and redevelopment of NishatBagh precinct including allied road works, pathways, plaza, wooden deck and landscaping of its surroundings including that of the development of Shalimar canal.

The Chief Secretary was informed that the development of the footpath including its finishing, cycle tracks, green spaces, landscaping and undergrounding of electrical cables etc is the part of the project at Foreshore Road. The project is to be completed at a cost of Rs 32.50 Cr.

The Chief Secretary was assured by the executing agencies that they are committed to complete all these projects at the earliest. They apprised him that they would enhance the pace of work on each site. They further said that they shall work day in and day out for meeting all the deadlines set by him during the visit.

On the occasion he was apprised that out 137 SSCL works, 66 stands completed and the work is going on more 77 projects. These projects will not only upgrade infrastructure only but would also improve quality of life of the citizens.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print