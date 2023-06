Srinagar: A nocturnal encounter has broken out in Jumgund area along Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Kashmir Zone Police taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, said an encounter has broken out after specific input was received by the security forces.

“An #encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow”, reads the tweet. (GNS)

