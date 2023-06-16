5 JKAS Officers Shifted

Jammu: The Government has ordered transfer, posting and adjustment of five JKAS officers.
Peer Zahid Ahmad, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, with immediate effect.
Manoj Kumar, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.
Ram Lal Sharma, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department was posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government,“Social Welfare Department.
Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Special Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department was transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Narayan Dutt, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.