Poonch: Two unclaimed bags found in PWD colony of Mendhar town in Poonch district have created panic even as army and police have sealed the area.

Official said , that two red colour bags were seen lying near boundary wall of PWD colony Mendhar housing official residences of some PRIs.

“The area has been sealed by army and police.” they said, adding that Bomb Disposal Squad has also been called in.

They said that the bags are having some material inside and its nature is being ascertained—(KNO)

