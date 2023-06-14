Man Accused of Sexually Molesting Minor Boy Arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla said to have arrested a man accused of sexually molesting a minor boy in Kreeri area.

“On 13/06/2023, Police Station Kreeri received written complaint from one person (name withheld) wherein he stated that on 12/06/2023 his minor son (name withheld) aged about 6 years old was sexually molested by someone and had threatened the victim for not disclosing the incident to anyone due to which the family did not report to Police Station”, reads a statement.

“To this effect case FIR under sections of IPC & POCSO Act was registered in Police Station Kreeri and investigation started.”

“Acting swiftly, a police team led by SI Ehsan Ahmad, Officiating SHO PS Kreeri under the supervision of Khalid Ashraf, SDPO Kreeri arrested the accused involved in the crime and he was taken into custody immediately”, reads the statement adding further investigation is in process.

