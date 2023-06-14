Honour virtual driving license, registration certificates: Govt to Enforcement Agencies

Srinagar: The government in Jammu and Kashmir has asked the enforcement agencies to accept virtual driving license (DL) and registration certificate (RC) on DigiLocker and m-parivahan mobile apps.

In a letter, transport commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir has asked enforcement officers to accept the DigiLocker driving license and registration certificates from citizen’s DigiLocker account.

“Digilocker & m-Parivahan mobile apps of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India are legally recognized documents at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act 2000”, reads the letter.

The letter reads that complaints are still pouring in that enforcement agencies are not considering these documents & still insisting on hard copies of the documents.

The transport commissioner has written the letter to Inspector General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Traffic department.

“In this context, it is requested to issue order or instructions in your organization directing all the concerned to honour Virtual Driving Licence (DL) & Registration Certificate (RC) etc on Digilocker & m-Parivahan Mobile Apps”, it reads—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print