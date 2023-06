Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two unidentified militants in Dobanar Machhal area near LoC in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a tweet, The Kashmir Police Zone informed that” Two (02) militants have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print