Light rains forecast from tomorrow as night temp drops at most places in J&K

Srinagar: Mainly dry weather has been forecast during next 24 hours and light rain and thunderstorm at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from June 13 to 17.

A meteorological department official said that today was expected to be “warmer” than yesterday.

From June 13-17, he said, weather was expected to be “partly to generally cloudy.” “Light rain/thunderstorm was expected at scattered places of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said, adding, “Some places in Jammu region are likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during June 14-15th (60% chance),” he said.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.6°C against 16.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 11.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

