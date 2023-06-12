11 Passengers Injured As Tata Sumo Falls into Rivulet in Mendhar

Srinagar: At least eleven passengers have sustained injuries after a Tata Sumo vehicle they were on board plunged into a rivulet in Mendhar in Poonch district.

Reportssaid that a Tata Sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK12 3051, skidded off the road and plunged into Gursai nallah, resulting in injuries to eleven passengers.

Soon after the incident, the injured persons were evacuated from the site and taken to Government DH Mendhar for treatment.

When contacted, BMO Mendhar Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad said that few of the injured persons have been referred to GMC Rajouri for preferential treatment.

A police official in the meantime said that an FIR number 60/2023 under section 279/337 IPC has been registered in this regard for further investigations. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print