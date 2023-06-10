Officers Asked To Lay Special Thrust Clean Air Programme

Srinagar: In order to review the progress on implementation of Action Plan under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to reduce PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar District, a Meeting of District Level Implementation Committee was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat and Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, DFO Urban, DFO City Forests, ARTO, Executive Engineer R&B, and other officers from Traffic Police, SMC, Floriculture and Pollution Control Board.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on various aspects and components incorporated under the Rs 33.0 crore Action Plan for implementation and monitoring of the National Clean Air Programme including conducting mass plantation, construction of water fountains, holding of IEC activities and new initiatives in Agriculture sector under Mission life etc.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a comprehensive review of progress of Rs 33 crore Action Plan for Srinagar District under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP). He took appraisal of all the components in the plan including Status of City Action Plan, Hot Spot Action Plan, Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2022-23, Annual Action Plan with Micro Detailing FY 2023-24 and Mission Life initiative.

While discussing the Key Points of City Action Plan, the DC stressed on ensuring regular checking of vehicles for compliance to regulation related to Pollution Under Control Certificates(PUC)/fitness, Periodic Calibration/verification of PUC Centres, Digitization of PUC Centres including Remote Sensor based PUC centres. He also asked for taking measures regarding imposing Ban on condemned vehicles.

The DC also sought feedback on Promotion and Operationalization of E-Vehicles in light of improving Air quality index in Srinagar District.

With regard to Road Dust Management, the DC asked the officers to conduct regular verification of Industrial Units for Compliance of Emission Norms, besides verification of Fuel Adulteration and adoption of cleaner Fuels.

In order to finalize the Action plan for Hotspots, the DC constituted a Committee headed by ADDC which will finalize the plan for identified hotspots of Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo Chowk, Soura crossing, Near SKIMS, Dalgate junction and Panthachowk by June 15 so that measures are taken accordingly.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that 8(eight) Water Fountains at major intersections/circles have been installed as part of Air Quality Monitoring System in the City to ensure strict implementation of mitigation measures for Prevention, Control and Abatement of Air Pollution and to improve the Air Quality in the non-attainment City of Srinagar District have been installed under NCAP at major intersections of City having heavy traffic volume to mitigate measures for Prevention, Control and Abatement of Air Pollution and to improve the Air Quality.

Emphasising on laying focused attention on “Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2022-23”, a method of ranking of cities on the basis of air quality, the DC sets Department-wise targets in order to achieve the goal of attaining top rank in county on “International day of Clean Air for Blue skies” held annually in the month of September.

During the meeting, Implementation of Mission Life Actions, Rejuvenation of wastelands, Mass plantation across City on Central verges along important junctions of the City to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar District in years ahead.

The DC urged the Officers to lay special thrust on all parameters of NCAP and asked them work in unison besides ensuring active involvement of the masses in the awareness campaign on mass scale to sensitize the people about ill effects of air pollution and steps to be taken at community level for effective implementation of Action Plan to control and abatement of air pollution.

