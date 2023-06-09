Crime Branch Srinagar files chargesheet against 2 accused in cheating case

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced a chargesheet against two accused persons before passenger tax court in Srinagar.

According to a statement, the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No.26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar) against Nazir Ahmad Wani of Baramulla and Shubnam Fayaz of Budgam.

The statement reads that the instant case had been registered upon a written communication received from the CM’s grievance cell followed by another communication received from Civil Aviation Department J&K Government, wherein it is alleged that students paid huge amount for pursuing Aviation and Hospitality course offered by International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar which however, is not recognized nor registered.

“Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar) was registered and investigation started.”

It reads that during the course of investigation, it came to fore that proprietor International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar has established the said college at his own level without seeking registration from the regulatory authorities of Govt. of India.

“It also transpired that the said proprietor Nazir Ahmad Wani pasted different logos on the course certificates. He cheated the innocent students by luring them with tall promises of a bright future and job security etc.”

It added that further, he has lured the gullible aspirants under the garb of imparting six months and one year course in so called un-recognized International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar thereby extracted huge amounts from the students deceitfully, dishonestly and fraudulently and caused wrongful loss to the students (complainants).

“The offence under section 420, 120-B RPC has been proved against the accused persons and accordingly chargesheet was presented before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar for judicial determination,” it reads—

