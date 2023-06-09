Business groups look at India as part of strategy to diversify globally: WH official

Washington:Many business groups look at India as part of a strategy to diversify globally and as a land for new supply chains and investment opportunities, a top White House official has said.

Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said the relationship between India and the US has developed over the years and there is a degree of trust and confidence now that was not present a decade ago.

“Both the United States and India are imperfect democracies. We both have challenges. I think we will be discussing it in that context. But I think what we have also developed more and more between the US and India is a degree of trust and confidence that frankly was not present a decade ago. And I think our goal will be to seek to build on that,” he said.

