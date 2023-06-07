NIA summons Moulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi in funding case

SRINAGAR: – The National Investigation Agency has summoned renowned Islamic Scholar and rector Dar ul Uloom Rahimya Bandipora Moualana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi in an alleged terror funding case.

An official said that the NIA is conducting an investigation in case RC-07 /2022/NIA/JMU dated 03.09.2022 under section 120B & 153A of IPC sections 10, 13 & 22C of UA (P) Act 1967 regarding of raising funds in Jammu and Kashmir and using them for unlawful activities aimed at radicalizing the youth in the region.

“It appears that you are acquainted with the facts of this case. You are hereby directed to report at NIA camp office Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar for the purpose of answering certain questions related to the case,” reads the summon.

Meanwhile, sources said that Maulana Qasmi has arrived at the NIA office in Srinagar regarding the summon issued to him.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print