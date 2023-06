Rajouri: Two army men were injured after the rifle of one of them went off accidentally inside a camp in Manjakote area of Rajouri district on Wednesday.

An official said that during a routine security exercise rifle of one of the army men went off accidentally.

He said that in the incident two army men were injured.

“They have been shifted to army medical facility where they are under treatment and out of danger,” he said—(KNO)

